Syracuse football running back Jordan Fredericks to transfer

Syracuse running back Jordan Fredericks will transfer, his mother told The Daily Orange Monday afternoon.

The sophomore played in 10 games this season, rushing for 139 yards on 28 attempts. He also caught two passes for 19 yards. Fredericks started seven games as a freshman and played in all 12 contests during the 2015 season, amassing a team-leading 607 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, good for second on the team behind Eric Dungey’s five. He became the first true freshman to lead the Orange in rushing since Delone Carter in 2006.

But this season, Fredericks succumbed the starting role to fellow sophomore Dontae Strickland. Freshman Moe Neal also received 40 more carries than Fredericks.

Fredericks becomes the fifth Syracuse player to transfer this season, joining cornerback Corey Winfield, wide receiver Kenterius Womack, defensive tackle Anthony Giudice and tight end Trey Dunkelberger.

Syracuse recently finished a 4-8 season with a 76-61 loss to Pittsburgh in its first year under head coach Dino Babers.