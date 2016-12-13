Syracuse football recruiting: JUCO linebacker Ryan Guthrie commits to SU

Junior college linebacker Ryan Guthrie signed with Syracuse on Wednesday, the first day of the early JUCO signing period. He’s Syracuse’s 21st commitment this year and first since Oct. 31.

Guthrie, a 6-2, 210-pound sophomore from Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College, led all of junior college with 107 solo tackles last season. He was third in tackles (139) and earned junior college All-American honorable mention.

A former Tulane commit, Guthrie is the Orange’s fourth commitment at the linebacker position, joining high school seniors Nadarius Fagan, who chose SU over offers from Alabama and Louisiana State, Kadeem Trotter and Tyrell Richards. Guthrie is Syracuse’s second incoming college transfer. The other is Patrick Davis, an offensive lineman from Champlain Regional (Quebec) College.

Guthrie is eligible next season and will have two years of eligibility left. Track the rest of the incoming class here.

Watch his sophomore season highlights here.