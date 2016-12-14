Syracuse football recruiting: JUCO defensive end Brandon Berry intends to join SU’s 2017 recruiting class

Junior college player Brandon Berry intends to sign with Syracuse, per Stephen Bailey of Syracuse.com. SU asked Berry to wait until after his official visit, scheduled for Jan. 27, to commit

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end from Georgia originally attended Griffin High School. He most recently played for Highland (Kansas) community college. He was ranked with three stars by 247Sports.com and was unranked by Scout.com. He also held offers from Minnesota, Charlotte, Colorado State and Toledo, per scout.

Berry is the second JUCO transfer to join the Orange after linebacker Ryan Guthrie committed to Syracuse yesterday.

Track the rest of the incoming class here.