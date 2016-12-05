Syracuse Common Council passes resolution calling for reconsideration of I-81 plans

The Syracuse Common Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution calling on the New York State Department of Transportation to reconsider its plans to reconstruct Interstate 81 on Syracuse’s north side.

After some debate, the Common Council also approved the establishment of a Youth Advisory Council to advise the Common Council on issues concerning youth.

Midway through Monday’s meeting, Councilor Joseph Nicoletti introduced a resolution asking New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo to direct the NYSDOT to rethink the “missing link” feature of the 1-81 Viaduct Project, which would potentially include connecting Interstate 690 West to I-81 North with a new set of ramps. The Common Council said the plan could disrupt economic opportunities on the north side as well as divide that part of the city.

Nicoletti chairs Syracuse’s Public Transportation committee, and he said that at a recent meeting, committee members spoke out against the missing link sector and the impact that potential flyovers could have on the city.

Councilor Joseph Carni on Monday echoed those feelings, saying such flyovers would “truly damage and maybe destroy everything that’s been done on the north side to help make it better.”

Nicoletti encouraged the Syracuse community to become more involved in planning for the viaduct project.

“This is a profound decision and it will have tremendous impact on our future,” he said.

The only other item to prompt extended discussion on Monday was the establishment of a Youth Advisory Council, which would be made up of youth in the city of Syracuse. The council would advise the Common Council on local legislation and its impact on young people.

The item was introduced by Councilor Jean Kessner, who said the city will be unable to address current issues facing youth without seeking a better understanding of their day-to-day experiences and their ideas.

Carni was the only councilor to vote against the item, calling it a sound idea in theory but adding that he didn’t believe it needed to be done at the cost of taxpayers. He suggested having councilors go to local middle schools and high schools to speak to youth about how they can be involved in government.

“I just don’t believe we need to spend additional tax dollars on this,” he said.

Kessner said $5,000 is already budgeted for the project.

The Common Council president voiced his support for the item, pointing to what he said is a lack of understanding among many students about government and democracy.

Hudson also backed the legislation, saying government officials need to listen to youth in the city, rather than telling them what to do.

“We need to hear from them on what they need to move forward,” she said. “That’s why I think it’s a good piece of legislation.”