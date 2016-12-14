Syracuse center Paschal Chukwu ruled out for Georgetown game

Paschal Chukwu will miss Syracuse’s game against Georgetown after undergoing surgery to repair a torn retina in his right eye, SU announced Saturday morning.

Against Holy Cross on Nov. 15, an errant pass from Syracuse point guard John Gillon hit Chukwu in the eye and the center wore sport goggles against Monmouth three days later as a preventative measure.

The 7-foot-2 Chukwu has played in seven games this season, averaging 1.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Jim Boeheim has repeatedly stressed that the Providence transfer is a work in progress, especially on offense, but his ability to alter shots is what has earned him playing time in his first year eligible for the Orange.

After a scoreless seven minutes against Wisconsin on Nov. 29, Chukwu didn’t play against North Florida or Connecticut. He returned to the rotation against Boston University last Saturday, scoring four points, grabbing three rebounds and blocking three shots in SU’s 99-77 win.

SU will honor the late Syracuse great Pearl Washington during Saturday’s game against the Hoyas, with Washington’s fiancée, mother and a handful of former teammates in attendance.