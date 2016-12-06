Student Association contemplates a bill on making Syracuse University sanctuary campus

A bill was presented to call on making Syracuse University a sanctuary campus during Monday’s Student Association meeting.

Titled “Call for Syracuse University To Be a Sanctuary Campus,” the bill was submitted by James Franco, chair of academic affairs, and Marcus Lane, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences.

The bill, however, could not be voted on during Monday’s meeting. SA Parliamentarian Billy Collins and his administrative operations committee must look over any bill ahead of time that will be passed during a meeting.

“Last night was when I was made aware of this bill and AdOp couldn’t meet to today to discuss this,” Collins said.

Once AdOP makes sure the bill does not break any bylaws or constitutional law, then it will be presented during an SA meeting next semester.

Franco and Lane then opened up to discussion among assembly and cabinet members to discuss their thoughts on the bill.

If this bill were approved by SA, it would be brought to SU administrators, who will decide what to do. Chancellor Kent Syverud signed to continue to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an immigration reform allowing those who were brought into the U.S. without documents as children to be shielded from deportation under certain conditions.

SA President Eric Evangelista, however, pointed out that Syverud signing a statement does not confirm he is supporting any bill.

Cabinet members and voting members discussed details of the bill, including how to define sanctuary campus and any potential implications that could arise.

Evangelista also shared that he is planning to meet with Syverud in the next few days to determine how the university will move forward. He said he has contacted administrators to find out where they stand on the sanctuary campus decision.

Among other tasks, SA Vice President Joyce LaLonde announced SA will work to form a National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, taking place from Feb. 26 to March 4.

There is also a change within SA’s cabinet. Chair of Board of Elections and Membership Tracey Ford resigned from her position. Alyssa Corona, a sophomore communication and rhetorical studies, has taken over the position temporarily.

“I hope to give assembly members more responsibility and help them contribute more,” Corona said.