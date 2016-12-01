Riley: 5 things to take away from CUSEapalooza

1. Maybe because it was at the Westcott Theater — which features barrels turned in chairs by the way — but the whole event was filled with hipsters. Tall ones, short ones, scruffy ones… But hey, I wasn’t complaining.

2. The crowd had to be coaxed. Considering it was a Wednesday night a few weeks from finals, the turnout was pretty great. Still, between shows audience members would hide away at the bar only to urged by the band to get a little closer. Then, they’d dance and have fun only to scurry away at the end of the set and have the cycle repeat itself. Fun fact: Musicians don’t bite.

3. For being all student bands, the mixing was excellent. All too often I go to shows that over- or under-mixed and end up sounding like that more cowbell Saturday Night Live skit — way too much emphasis on one thing. Each set was pretty balanced and I could always hear the performer, which was great.

4. They packed those sets in there. Every 20 or so minutes a new musician would come on. Because of this, there was very little wait time between each artist. The only downside of course was only getting to hear a few songs, especially if someone turned out to be really, really good.

5. There was something for everyone. Rap, Indie, Pop, EDM, as well as some folk-y stuff and jazzy stuff made for an incredibly unique evening. The variety was great because it shows how many talented musicians go to school here at Syracuse, and that’s always cool to discover.