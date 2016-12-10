No. 4 Clarkson powers past Syracuse, 4-1

Syracuse (5-8-5, 4-2-2 College Hockey America) fell to No. 4 Clarkson (15-3-4, 9-0-1 Eastern College Athletic) 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Cheel Arena in Potsdam, New York.

The Golden Knights unleashed a strong offensive attack on the Orange. CU started the scoring early, as Corie Jacobson fired a slapshot from the point to beat goaltender Abbey Miller high on her glove side in the first period.

At 8:17 in the second period, Cassidy Vinkle extended Clarkson’s lead to two goals and put SU in dangerous territory. Any more CU scoring and things would get out of hand for Syracuse.

Then about three minutes later, Clarkson’s offense exploded for two goals in just 45 seconds. First it was captain Cayley Mercer. Jessica Gillham followed up Mercer’s goal with one of her own. Four different Golden Knights had goals and seven CU players recorded a point.

It seemed as though Syracuse would be staring at a four-goal deficit heading into the final 20 minutes. But with 3:45 left in the second period, Heather Schwarz scored her team-leading ninth goal to make the score 4-1 in favor of Clarkson.

After Miller gave up her fourth goal, SU head coach Paul Flanagan opted to bench the junior for her sophomore compatriot, Maddi Welch, who stopped all 16 shots she faced.

Syracuse does not play again until it faces No. 6 Boston College on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.