Miles Robinson named to All-America First Team

Syracuse sophomore defender Miles Robinson has been named a first-team All-American, the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NCSAA) announced Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has already been named Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, a member of the All-ACC First Team and one of 15 semifinalists for the Hermann Trophy, college soccer’s top individual award.

Robinson ranked fifth on SU in points with nine and third in goals with four while fortifying a defense that posted 10 shutouts. In the middle of the season, he missed two games to play for the United States Under-20 National Team.

Robinson is the fifth player in program history to earn first-team All-America honors and the second in the last three years. Alex Bono received the honor in 2014 and Julian Buescher earned second team accolades last year.

Syracuse finished the 2016 season 12-4-4, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year. Its season ended with an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 loss to North Carolina in November.