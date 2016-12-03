What we learned from Syracuse men’s basketball’s 77-71 win over North Florida

No. 22 Syracuse (5-2) narrowly avoided disaster by holding off a late surge from North Florida (3-7) in a 77-71 win at the Carrier Dome on Saturday evening. Andrew White led the Orange with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, seven of which came from behind the arc, and Frank Howard chipped in another double-double with 10 points and 13 assists.

Here’s what we learned from SU’s first win in three games.

Dajuan Coleman’s 12-point outing against Wisconsin wasn’t a fluke

The fifth-year senior scored 12 points against Wisconsin on Tuesday and followed it up with a 15-point showing against the Ospreys. He shot 6-of-10 from the field after going 5-of-7 against the Badgers. Three of his buckets came via mid-range jumpers on Saturday.

Syracuse’s frontcourt has struggled to score for most of the season, and its recent showing was no different aside from Coleman. Tyler Lydon scored only six points, Tyler Roberson hit one free throw, Taurean Thompson was held off the score sheet and Paschal Chukwu didn’t even step on the floor.

When North Florida cut SU’s lead to seven with 3:49 left in the game, Coleman swiftly converted an and-1 at the other end and hit the free throw to put the Orange back up 10. He also chipped in six rebounds, a block, a steal and didn’t commit any turnovers, but his continued offensive prowess is a promising sign for Syracuse.

“It’s real nice,” Coleman said. “I always had a soft touch and when I have the opportunity to shoot the ball and I’m open, I’m hitting the shot. It feels nice to see them go in.”

Jim Boeheim hasn’t been pleased with Tyler Roberson

In the past three games, the senior forward has scored two points: one free throw against Wisconsin and one against North Florida. In the past two games, Roberson has played a mere 24 minutes.

On Saturday, SU head coach Jim Boeheim replaced Roberson in the starting lineup with freshman guard Tyus Battle, ending the senior’s streak of 58 consecutive games started. While Battle poured in 19 points, including 16 in the second half, Roberson went 0-for-6 from the field.

When asked what went into the decision to alter the lineup (Syracuse kept the same starting five all of last season), Boeheim said, “it wasn’t even a decision.”

“You don’t play because you’re a senior, you play because you’re productive,” Boeheim said. “You can’t play 34 minutes (Roberson’s total in the last two games), score a point and keep your job.”

Syracuse’s three-guard lineup may create matchup problems

With Battle replacing Roberson in the starting lineup, White slides down to small forward, where his 6-foot-7 frame may create mismatches on the wing. White has primarily played shooting guard for the Orange this season but has seen time at the 3 position when Syracuse plays a combination of Howard and Battle or John Gillon in the backcourt.

White has shown an ability to score in a variety of ways, even though he’s been mostly effective behind the arc. Similar to the role Lydon played last season as the small forward or center who still stretched out to the perimeter frequently, don’t expect White to stray from the perimeter if he moves out of the backcourt and Battle remains in the starting five.

“Andrew’s fine at forward. He’s played forward in college, the 3 and the 4 so he’s good down there,” Boeheim said. “It’ll give the other team matchup problems at the small forward.”