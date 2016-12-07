Justyn Knight named ACC cross country male runner of year; Chris Fox named coach of year

Junior Justyn Knight earned the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Male Performer of the Year honor for cross country after a near-perfect season. Syracuse head coach Chris Fox was named the conference’s coach of the year.

Knight won the award for the second year in a row. Fox has swept the coach of the year award since SU joined the ACC four years ago.

Knight’s season saw him one place away from perfection. He had wins at the Panorama Farms Invitational, the Wisconsin Invitational, the ACC Championships, and the NCAA Northeast Regional. His only blemish came in finishing in second place at the NCAA Championships to senior Patrick Tiernen of Villanova.

Fox led the Syracuse men to another strong season that saw them take home team victories at both the ACC Championships and the NCAA Northeast Regional. After winning the national title a year ago, the Orange finished third at this year’s national championships.