Humans of New York founder to speak at Syracuse University in March
The founder of the blog Humans of New York will speak at Syracuse University in March, University Union announced Sunday night in conjunction with University Lectures.
Brandon Stanton, who started the blog in 2010, will speak in Goldstein Auditorium on March 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale in February and more details will be available at the beginning of the spring semester, according to a University Union press release.
Humans of New York features portraits and interviews with people on the streets of New York City and has become popular in recent years. The portraits are typically accompanied by a quote from the person featured in the photograph.
“We didn’t expect to be raising our granddaughter. We used to talk about moving to the country when we retired. Now we talk about moving to the best school districts. I’m working as much as I can. I worry every day that something will happen to us before she’s grown. I’m going to the gym more. I’m trying to stay healthy. I’m enrolled in a special savings program for her college education. I’ve been adding money to it since the day she was born. Because if something happens to me, the amount doubles.”
The blog has more than 17 million Facebook followers and more than 5 million on Instagram.
In addition to New York City, Stanton has taken portraits in a number of other countries, including Iraq, Kenya and South Sudan. He also interviewed United States President Barack Obama in 2015 inside the White House’s Oval Office.
Stanton has also published two books based on the blog. The first book, “Humans of New York,” was published in 2013 while the second, “Humans of New York: Stories,” was released in 2015. Both made The New York Times bestseller list.
