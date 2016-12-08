Hope Benefit Festival brings students together for sold-out concert

Lil Uzi Vert headlined the 10th annual Hope Benefit Festival Friday night.

Performing alongside Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Dave East, Dru Oliver, Mir Fontaine, Jay Olad and Smooky Margiela lit up crowds at Goldstein Auditorium in Schine Student Center.

Hope Benefit is an annual concert presented by Syracuse University’s chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha. Hope Benefit is currently in its 10th year. Around 1500 people attended the sold-out show. Seventy percent of the proceeds from the event go to Homehead Quarters, a local non-profit dedicated to improving housing stability in Syracuse.