The unranked Orange (6-3) scored nearly 100 points in a blowout victory over Boston University on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome. John Gillon led SU with 23 points, Taurean Thompson added 22 and Andrew White had 19. Despite Boston University’s Cedric Hankerson’s 10-for-20 3-point shooting show and 34-point outburst, Syracuse held on to capture its sixth win of the season.