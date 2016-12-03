Follow live: Syracuse men’s basketball leads North Florida, 61-47, with 8 minutes left
Jacob Greenfeld | Asst. Photo Editor
Taurean Thompson just got a technical foul for arguing with the ref after an out-of-bounds call. Freshman mistake with Syracuse up 16.
— Matt Schneidman (@matt_schneidman) December 3, 2016
That's a career-high 12 assists for Frank Howard after Tyus Battle's 3-pointer.
— Matt Schneidman (@matt_schneidman) December 3, 2016
That's a second straight double-digit scoring game for Dajuan Coleman. Still 12:26 left and DC gets a big ovation as he subs out.
— Matt Schneidman (@matt_schneidman) December 3, 2016
Boeheim has used a much smaller range of players today. Gillon (five), Thompson (five), Roberson (six) and Chukwu (zero) have received little playing time.
Attendance: 22,372
Syracuse leads by 20, 48-28, with 15 minutes to play.
Paschal Chukwu still hasn’t gotten in today. He played just seven minutes at Wisconsin on Tuesday.
🚨🚨🚨 Syracuse on a run!#CuseMode pic.twitter.com/vgghcI0BcJ
— Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 3, 2016
Howard drives in transition to get penetration and then dishes to Battle on the outside. Battle knocks down a 3 and SU leads, 46-25.
We're 22:49 into the game and Paschal Chukwu hasn't seen the floor yet. Jim Boeheim really hasn't been pleased with his play lately.
— Matt Schneidman (@matt_schneidman) December 3, 2016
Andrew White has 21 of Syracuse’s 42 points.
Tyus Battle makes a basket and Andrew White knocks down his sixth 3 of the game. SU leads by 15.
Syracuse was outscored 14-2 in the paint in the first half
JB: "They're playing a tight zone. We loosened it up. We're not rebounding the ball the way we need to. A little bit of a hangover (2 Ls)."
— Matt Park (@MattPark1) December 3, 2016
Syracuse is shooting 37.9 from the field. The Orange is also getting outrebounded 23-22.
Frank Howard has seven assists at half. Jim Boeheim wanted more penetration from his point guards, and Howard has given SU just that.
— Matt Schneidman (@matt_schneidman) December 3, 2016
HALF: Syracuse leads, 34-23. White, again, leads the charge with 15 points. North Florida outrebounding SU 23-22.
— Connor Grossman (@connorgrossman) December 3, 2016
Lydon hits a 3 at the first-half buzzer. Syracuse is 8-of-15 from deep and the Orange goes into halftime, leading 34-23.
White hits his fifth 3 of the game. More and more, he seems to be the only steady hand Syracuse has on offense. That's not good. It's 31-23.
— Connor Grossman (@connorgrossman) December 3, 2016
White hits his fifth 3 of the first half. He has 15 of SU’s 31 points.
Coleman hits another jumper from the right baseline. SU leads 28-21.
Frank Howard knocks down his 10th 3 of the year. He’s shooting 10-for-19 from deep this season.
White makes his fourth 3 of the game. SU extends its lead to 23-16. All of White’s field goals have been from deep.
Since Lydon's dunk, Syracuse is 0-for-7 with three turnovers in about six minutes.
— Connor Grossman (@connorgrossman) December 3, 2016
A Dallas Moore floater forces a Syracuse timeout. Like Jim Boeheim said, the struggles aren't a defensive problem. SU only has 20 points.
— Matt Schneidman (@matt_schneidman) December 3, 2016
Tyler Lydon dunked more than six minutes ago to give Syracuse a 20-9 lead. With 4:12 left, SU's lead is 20-16, shooting 26 percent.
— Connor Grossman (@connorgrossman) December 3, 2016
Syracuse is just 6-of-23 from the field. Orange leads NF 20-16 with 4:12 to play in the half.
North Florida is shooting 1-of-13 from 3.
Syracuse leads 20-11 with 6:27 to play in the first half.
Paschal Chukwu still hasn’t seen the floor today.
Inside the Orange's run#CuseMode pic.twitter.com/luzMmoWktU
— Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 3, 2016
At the third media timeout, Syracuse leads, 20-9.
Taurean Thompson playing at center in Syracuse’s defense. Gillon, White, Lydon, Roberson and Thompson playing together now.
Nice transition offense from Syracuse there. A steal leads to Gillon pushing the ball and he finds Lydon going straight at the hoop for the dunk. 20-9.
Roberson draws a foul under the basket. Misses the first free throw. Hits the second. SU leads 18-9. Taurean Thompson checks into the game.
Roberson corrals a rebound on a missed Lydon 3, leading to White's third 3. It's 17-7 with 11:40 to go.
— Connor Grossman (@connorgrossman) December 3, 2016
A couple really interesting lineup combinations from Boeheim to start the game. Figuring out what works best is a key part of the nonconference schedule.
Gillon also comes in for White. SU’s lineup is currently: Howard, Gillon, White, Roberson, Lydon.
Tyler Roberson subs in at 12:22. He’s SU’s first sub of the game.
Tyus Battle cans a 3 from the left wing. He’s making his first career start. It’s 12-7 with Syracuse on top.
North Florida playing in a zone and forcing Syracuse to move the ball to generate offense. Coleman gets inside and draws a foul. He hits the first but misses the second. 9-5 SU leads.
At the Under-16 timeout, Syracuse leads 8-5. Andrew White has six of the Orange’s points thus far.
Dajuan hits another mid-range jumper. He’s hit a few of those this season. SU leads, 8-5.
Two Andrew White 3-pointers have the Orange up 6-2 early. Both off assists from Frank Howard.
— Matt Schneidman (@matt_schneidman) December 3, 2016
Wajid Aminu scores North Florida’s first basket. He’s brothers with the Portland Trail Blazers’ Al-Farouq Aminu. More on that here: http://dailyorange.com/2016/12/north-floridas-wajid-aminu-follows-separate-path-brothers-division/
Andrew White knocks down a 3 from the left wing. SU takes the 3-0 lead.
Lydon taking the tipoff in place of Tyler Roberson, wins it over Wajid Aminu.
— Connor Grossman (@connorgrossman) December 3, 2016
Tyler Roberson played just 13 minutes against Wisconsin on Tuesday night.
SU's starting lineup of Howard, Battle, White, Lydon, Coleman isn't in the team's top 10 most used lineups, per Kenpom.
— Paul Schwedelson (@pschweds) December 3, 2016
New starting 5.@tyusbattle1 makes his first career start.#CuseMode pic.twitter.com/RE2XQkR1Fu
— Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 3, 2016
Tyler Roberson not in today’s starting lineup. Tyus Battle is set to make his first career start.
The game is being broadcast on Time Warner Cable Sports Channel for TWC subscribers. Also available to be streamed on ACC Network Extra online. For more info about game day, click here: http://dailyorange.com/2016/12/syracuse-mens-basketball-game-day-everything-know-north-florida-matchup/
Last season, North Florida PG Dallas Moore was the Atlantic Sun POY, an AP All-America Honorable Mention and led conference with 19.8 PPG.
— Matt Schneidman (@matt_schneidman) December 3, 2016
Today is the day. Taco Time takes a back seat to Dinosaur BBQ in the Carrier Dome. Go crazy. https://t.co/kmxP3L7BJf
— Connor Grossman (@connorgrossman) December 3, 2016
Here in the Dome, 15 minutes from tipoff between No. 22 Syracuse and North Florida. Here's what you need to know https://t.co/Gt6fM3aDME
— Connor Grossman (@connorgrossman) December 3, 2016
Syracuse takes on North Florida in about 15 minutes. Follow along here for updates throughout the game.
Published on December 3, 2016 at 3:44 pm
Syracuse is pulling away, possessing a 14-point lead.