Follow live: Syracuse men’s basketball leads North Florida, 61-47, with 8 minutes left

Jacob Greenfeld | Asst. Photo Editor

Tyler Lydon finishes a dunk against North Florida on Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.

By The Daily Orange Sports staff
sports December 3, 20165:31 pm

Syracuse is pulling away, possessing a 14-point lead.

sports December 3, 20165:29 pm

sports December 3, 20165:21 pm

sports December 3, 20165:20 pm

sports December 3, 20165:18 pm

Boeheim has used a much smaller range of players today. Gillon (five), Thompson (five), Roberson (six) and Chukwu (zero) have received little playing time.

sports December 3, 20165:15 pm

Attendance: 22,372

sports December 3, 20165:15 pm

Syracuse leads by 20, 48-28, with 15 minutes to play.

sports December 3, 20165:10 pm

Paschal Chukwu still hasn’t gotten in today. He played just seven minutes at Wisconsin on Tuesday.

sports December 3, 20165:07 pm

sports December 3, 20165:05 pm

Howard drives in transition to get penetration and then dishes to Battle on the outside. Battle knocks down a 3 and SU leads, 46-25.

sports December 3, 20165:04 pm

sports December 3, 20165:03 pm

Andrew White has 21 of Syracuse’s 42 points.

sports December 3, 20165:01 pm

Tyus Battle makes a basket and Andrew White knocks down his sixth 3 of the game. SU leads by 15.

sports December 3, 20165:00 pm

Syracuse was outscored 14-2 in the paint in the first half

sports December 3, 20164:50 pm

sports December 3, 20164:50 pm

Syracuse is shooting 37.9 from the field. The Orange is also getting outrebounded 23-22.

sports December 3, 20164:47 pm

sports December 3, 20164:46 pm

sports December 3, 20164:44 pm

Lydon hits a 3 at the first-half buzzer. Syracuse is 8-of-15 from deep and the Orange goes into halftime, leading 34-23.

sports December 3, 20164:43 pm

sports December 3, 20164:42 pm

White hits his fifth 3 of the first half. He has 15 of SU’s 31 points.

sports December 3, 20164:42 pm

Coleman hits another jumper from the right baseline. SU leads 28-21.

sports December 3, 20164:41 pm

Frank Howard knocks down his 10th 3 of the year. He’s shooting 10-for-19 from deep this season.

sports December 3, 20164:39 pm

White makes his fourth 3 of the game. SU extends its lead to 23-16. All of White’s field goals have been from deep.

sports December 3, 20164:38 pm

sports December 3, 20164:38 pm

sports December 3, 20164:37 pm

sports December 3, 20164:35 pm

Syracuse is just 6-of-23 from the field. Orange leads NF 20-16 with 4:12 to play in the half.

sports December 3, 20164:33 pm

North Florida is shooting 1-of-13 from 3.

sports December 3, 20164:32 pm

Syracuse leads 20-11 with 6:27 to play in the first half.

sports December 3, 20164:30 pm

Paschal Chukwu still hasn’t seen the floor today.

sports December 3, 20164:28 pm

sports December 3, 20164:28 pm

At the third media timeout, Syracuse leads, 20-9.

sports December 3, 20164:24 pm

Taurean Thompson playing at center in Syracuse’s defense. Gillon, White, Lydon, Roberson and Thompson playing together now.

sports December 3, 20164:23 pm

Nice transition offense from Syracuse there. A steal leads to Gillon pushing the ball and he finds Lydon going straight at the hoop for the dunk. 20-9.

sports December 3, 20164:22 pm

Roberson draws a foul under the basket. Misses the first free throw. Hits the second. SU leads 18-9. Taurean Thompson checks into the game.

sports December 3, 20164:19 pm

sports December 3, 20164:18 pm

A couple really interesting lineup combinations from Boeheim to start the game. Figuring out what works best is a key part of the nonconference schedule.

sports December 3, 20164:16 pm

Gillon also comes in for White. SU’s lineup is currently: Howard, Gillon, White, Roberson, Lydon.

sports December 3, 20164:16 pm

Tyler Roberson subs in at 12:22. He’s SU’s first sub of the game.

sports December 3, 20164:15 pm

Tyus Battle cans a 3 from the left wing. He’s making his first career start. It’s 12-7 with Syracuse on top.

sports December 3, 20164:13 pm

North Florida playing in a zone and forcing Syracuse to move the ball to generate offense. Coleman gets inside and draws a foul. He hits the first but misses the second. 9-5 SU leads.

sports December 3, 20164:08 pm

At the Under-16 timeout, Syracuse leads 8-5. Andrew White has six of the Orange’s points thus far.

sports December 3, 20164:08 pm

Dajuan hits another mid-range jumper. He’s hit a few of those this season. SU leads, 8-5.

sports December 3, 20164:05 pm

sports December 3, 20164:05 pm

Wajid Aminu scores North Florida’s first basket. He’s brothers with the Portland Trail Blazers’ Al-Farouq Aminu. More on that here: http://dailyorange.com/2016/12/north-floridas-wajid-aminu-follows-separate-path-brothers-division/

sports December 3, 20164:04 pm

Andrew White knocks down a 3 from the left wing. SU takes the 3-0 lead.

sports December 3, 20164:03 pm

sports December 3, 20163:56 pm

Tyler Roberson played just 13 minutes against Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

sports December 3, 20163:55 pm

sports December 3, 20163:52 pm

sports December 3, 20163:51 pm

Tyler Roberson not in today’s starting lineup. Tyus Battle is set to make his first career start.

sports December 3, 20163:50 pm

The game is being broadcast on Time Warner Cable Sports Channel for TWC subscribers. Also available to be streamed on ACC Network Extra online. For more info about game day, click here: http://dailyorange.com/2016/12/syracuse-mens-basketball-game-day-everything-know-north-florida-matchup/

sports December 3, 20163:49 pm

sports December 3, 20163:49 pm

sports December 3, 20163:47 pm

sports December 3, 20163:45 pm

Syracuse takes on North Florida in about 15 minutes. Follow along here for updates throughout the game.

