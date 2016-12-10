Duck: Chris Libonati

Asst. Copy Editor | Fall 2015; Asst. Sports Editor | Spring 2016-Fall 2016

Back in late July of 2014, I took Jon Mettus up on his suggestion of emailing Jesse Dougherty to write for sports at The Daily Orange. In the two-plus years since, I’ve found that a lot of the lessons I learned early on trying to get in have been the most important. By about the third email, Jesse emailed me back, “The road up isn’t necessarily easy and it takes a lot of commitment. But you get back what you put in.”

I’d be lying if I said everything was smooth from then until now, but I’m glad I gave everything I had to this place.

Mom and Dad: To be honest, I’m not sure you’ll read this, and that’s OK. I love you both very much. We’ve had a rough go as of late, but it’ll get better because it always does. Thanks for sacrificing a lot to help me do things I never really thought would be possible. It means so much, and this is all for you guys.

Marisa and Alyssa: Both of you are so, so talented, and I hope you understand that. I know I’m hard on both you, but it’s only because I know both of you can do so well.

Klinger: You read my first story and that means a lot. Honestly, you probably cut more words than you kept, but it made me value the importance of a word.

Phil: Thanks for reading nearly every story I wrote during my first semester at The D.O. I owe a lot to you and that first staff.

Stephen: Thanks for setting a good example for us on football. I learned a lot from you and the way you operate these last few months.

Jesse: In the two years we worked at The D.O. together, you gave me a lot of your time, and I really appreciate that. Time is the biggest commodity, and it meant a lot that someone who was clearly talented would take time out to read such awful stories.

Sam Blum: Thanks for hiring me and bringing me into this place.

Schwed: Burn the b… (fell asleep writing this)

Connor: You’re potentially the most laid back person I’ve ever met, and I appreciate that for a lot of reasons. Thanks for being a good voice in my ear when I needed to make decisions.

Clare: I know you didn’t appreciate the teasing, but it was really only meant to be friendly. I would say this is a pseudo-goodbye, but I know I’ll be able to hear you from wherever I am. I couldn’t thank you for being a good friend without at least one good shot.

Jes: Despite not being able to help Jon and I with driving or spelling, I’m glad we’ve traveled so many places together. You’re unbelievably talented as a photographer and guide-cover maker, and I hope you understand that.

Justin: You owe me because I helped you out with your first A1. Totally kidding. Honestly, I probably owe you. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me, and I think this place needed you as EIC. You’ve been great to work for and I appreciate that so much.

Alexa Diaz: Thanks for kicking my ass into applying for internships. I’ve met few people who are nicer, and I appreciate you infusing me with a little bit more confidence.

Mara: Thank you for helping me out at Battle. I would say that I’d like to reciprocate, but I really hope I don’t have to. Also, thanks for helping to hire me.

Chloe: I’m sorry, for like the 100th time. Thanks for being talented and forgiving.

Brett: Again, I’m really sorry. Thanks for editing a lot of those news stories I wrote early on — I’m sure they were hot trash — and still helping hire me after that.

Matthew Gutierrez: Guti, you’re going to be really, really good when you figure all this stuff out. You’re still so young and it has been great to see you trying things.

Jacob Gedetsis: I’m glad we’ve gotten closer this year. You’re going to be great, and I think you know that. You’ve built web up even more, and it’s been really great to see. I’m sure we’ll get to work together on some project-type stuff next semester, and I’m really excited to.

Burke: I feel like it was just a little while ago when you were one of the younger guys on the sports staff. I’m glad with the way everything turned out, though, because you’ve really developed into a talented journalist. More important than that, you’ve been a great friend to have around here. Here’s to a few rounds at Chuck’s when you can legally go.

Lucy: You’re one of the single most talented people I’ve worked with, and you’re also one of the humblest. From the time you started here until now, you’ve always stepped your game up and impressed the staff. I’ve always seen a little bit of me in you personality-wise, so I’ve always over-complimented, but you deserved each one.

Emma: There always has to be somebody to talk sh*t with, and that’s a valuable role to play. You’re super talented, and I can’t wait to see what you do. You really do have a one-of-a-kind personality, and I mean that in the best way. Don’t change.

Kiran: I always came down to web because you and Rachel were so awesome to talk to. I hope you understand just how talented you are. You were truly the most overlooked/underappreciated person on staff this year.

Rachel Sandler: Web is in good hands. Thanks for all those talks in the web room that got me out of sports for a little bit (OK, a long time).

Sam Fortier: Super, super proud of you. You’re turning into exactly what I thought you could be, and I’m really happy for you. Keep grinding, kid.

Tomer Langer: Man, I’m just so proud of the way you’re developing. It’s been incredible to watch your rise through the section because you’ve just been a grinder for us. You’re going to blow everyone out of the water. I’m always here if you need me.

Professor Gallagher: People always say to find good mentors, and I’m glad I was able to find one in you. When I registered for COM 117, another student told me I should switch out because you were a “tough professor.” I’m really glad I didn’t. Some of The D.O.’s best (writers and designers) have gone through your classes, and I don’t think that’s a coincidence. Thanks for always lending an ear.

Jon: You know everything I could put here. I’m glad we lived together for two years. In a lot of ways, going out together on the football beat made so much sense with the way we came into the sports section. This year, other than all the goals I set for myself, my biggest was to make sure you realize how good you are/can be at this. I hope that happened. You know things haven’t exactly gone smooth for me, so I’ve always appreciated you being there for me. It’s been a hell of a ride, brother.