Duck: Alex Archambault

Asst. Copy Editor | Fall 2015; Asst. Feature Editor | Spring 2016; Asst. Web Editor | Fall 2016

Decisions.

Little choices that ultimately either remain as insignificant as they were when they were first posed or grow into something new — blossoming in directions previously unfathomable. Up, down, left, right, good, bad, ugly, and beautiful.

Applying to be a Sex and Health columnist at The Daily Orange was a simple decision I made the summer before my sophomore year. I liked writing and I liked being healthy. It was almost too black and white — this choice was one that required little serious deliberation.

And I got the position — thank you, Jacob Gedetsis.

For anyone who has spent a small amount of personal time with me, you could probably vouch for the fact I am easily excited and to say I was ecstatic to get this position would be an understatement. I vividly remember dancing around the house, screaming about how I would be writing a column for the one and only D.O.

And then Jacob struck again.

I was on a walk with my family when he called. I think I might have told him I would call him back when we got home because it was such a beautiful summer evening and because my dog required a double hand-grip on his leash — part mastiff, big dude, I digress.

Jacob offered me another position, a copy editing position (which I would later find out he did without consulting those who he was supposed to but eh, why stress over details.) Without even being too sure of what a copy editor did, I eagerly accepted.

I. Was. So. Excited.

My small decision to apply to write about being healthy was suddenly morphing into something much larger and I was thrilled.

That first semester was hilarious and insightful.

I wrote a column about blowjobs. A column that is still brought up each and every time I go home for breaks by my entire family.

I realized halfway through the semester we were eating “pup” food, not “pulp” food, an honest mistake.

I determined sending emotional emails is never (seriously never) a good call — let it sit for 24 hours, trust me on this.

I developed a new nickname. One which I couldn’t figure out how I felt about for a while but ultimately grew fond of — Archie.

I became aware I talk too loud after 10 p.m.

I understood how much love people put into a newspaper or anything they are dedicated to and care deeply about.

I learned to get annoyed at the use of the words “unique” and “passionate” in stories.

And I met a lot of people. People who frankly, scared the sh*t out of me. That sounds pretty brutal and I promise they no longer scare me but seriously… These people are some of the best writers/designers/photographers I have ever encountered and they are confident about it. They also work their butts off (let me assure you that you don’t know hard work until you have met some of these kids who grind until 3:30 a.m. at The D.O. and then wake up for their 8 a.m. classes.) Confidence, hard-work and a little bit of talent, all factors of success and all things I would love to have.

I need to thank these people, each and every person who has sat in that house when I have — you have all somehow shaped me, whether you are aware of it or completely oblivious.

You guys have taught me endless invaluable information and life skills— things I dare say could not be obtained in any classroom. And for this, I will always be grateful.

Of course there have been ups and downs, there almost always are, but regardless, I will never look down on my decision to apply to be a Sex and Health columnist a year and a half ago. The experience that grew out of that small decision is one I would have never dreamed up and one I absolutely would not trade.

Over that time, I sprouted confidence, I learned to back my work but know when to be flexible, I realized where I want my writing to go and I made friends.

Friends who I know, will support me, my writing and whatever else I decide to do with my life through it all. Because I know I will always look out for their work, observe how they are changing the world and support them fully. That’s what you do for family.

Thank you, 744.

Quack. Quack. Archie out.