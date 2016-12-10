Brittney Sykes leads way as Syracuse women’s basketball blows out Niagara, 109-60

As a Julia Chandler 3-point attempt flew in the air, Brittney Sykes bolted to the paint. She grabbed the long rebound and flung it to the wing for Alexis Peterson, who missed the 3. But a leaping Sykes swarmed in for the board and putback to pass the 20-point threshold.

The essence of Sykes’ start to the season flashed on Saturday. She rebounded, giving her team two extra scoring chances. She set up a teammate with a chest pass for an open 3 attempt. And she didn’t hesitate to score from all over the court.

The redshirt senior was a cog in the wheel of No. 20 Syracuse’s (8-3) 109-60 blowout victory over Niagara (4-5, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic) Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome. SU captured its fourth straight victory behind Sykes’ game-highs in points (23), rebounds (13) and assists (eight). She has scored at least 10 points in each of SU’s last 13 games dating to last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Before the year, Sykes said she wanted to be the player she once was. That meant the player of three years ago, when, as a sophomore, she averaged a career-best 16.6 points per game. Over the last two seasons, one of which ended prematurely because of a knee injury, she hasn’t been that player.

This season, though, Sykes partners with Peterson for the nation’s top-scoring backcourt, averaging 39.6 points per game. This time, Sykes led SU’s scoring, weaving her way through the Niagara defense with ease.

Early in the game, Sykes flashed the skillset that gave Syracuse another dominant win. As she jostled for position on the low block, she grabbed a rebound over a taller player and pushed the tempo, taking point guard duties on several possessions.

Later, she knocked down a quick catch-and-shoot 3 from the right corner. A hand in her face didn’t hinder her fluid motion. Then from the wing, she beat her defender and the help defense en route to the rim for two points. Her first step was as explosive as it’s been all season.

As the first half wound down, Sykes darted in a footrace with a Niagara ball handler. She tracked her down, deflecting the ball out of bounds. It left Niagara to inbound with less than one second left and throw up a long 3 to no avail. Sykes led the Orange in the opening half with 17 points and double-digit rebounds, propelling Syracuse to 62 points — two shy of the program record for points in a half.

At the end of the third quarter, Sykes found space at the right elbow, caught a feed and pulled up for a jumper. A couple of possessions later, she pointed for a screen, dribbled off it and dished to a spotted-up Abby Grant, who drilled a 3 from the wing to extend SU’s lead to 77-33.

The Orange shot 8-for-19 from 3 in the first 20 minutes and tacked on 47 more points in the final 20 minutes. Sykes stood atop Syracuse’s scoring outburst, even though she watched much of the fourth quarter from the bench with a game-high 23 points.