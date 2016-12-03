Brittney Sykes’ double-double leads Syracuse in 95-63 blowout of Central Connecticut State

On Central Connecticut’s second possession of the game, the ball was in the corner in front of the Syracuse bench. Briana Day had to step out from the center of the zone to guard the player there after that side of the court had been overloaded.

As the Blue Devils player tried to swing the ball down to the paint, Sykes rotated over from the weak side and stole the ball. She started running out in transition, finding Alexis Peterson ahead of her. Peterson kicked it right back to Sykes who stepped into a pull-up jumper.

It was indicative of a just a small portion of what Sykes would do the rest of the way, as she spent the entire game stuffing the stat sheet for the Orange. When she wasn’t stealing passes (five) or scoring points (26) she was flying in for rebounds (14), on both ends of the court. She stuffed the stat sheet in No. 20 Syracuse’s (6-3) 93-62 blowout victory over Central Connecticut (1-6) on Sunday afternoon.

She wreaked havoc on the offensive boards with eight rebounds, and managed to create after that. On multiple occasions she went right back up after offensive boards to create points for herself. She sprinkled in four assists on the night, and two of those came on kick outs to Alexis Peterson for a 3-pointer after an offensive board.

When the Blue Devils crashed the paint, Sykes was ready to hit from outside. Late in the second quarter she spotted up on the left wing. The Orange and Blue Devils were overloaded on the right side. Desiree Elmore got the ball on the high post, with her back to Sykes. Sykes was crouching, hands in motion just calling for the pass. When she got it she rose up and drained a 3-pointer. It was one of two 3s she added to her line.

There were some off moments for Sykes, as she had five turnovers in the game, sometimes coming off a rebound or steal in which she tried to throw a lead pass through traffic. But the good vastly outweighed the bad for her on Sunday.

By the end of the third quarter, she had already scored 23 points and racked up a double-double. She came back on in the fourth quarter and converted an and-1 to bring her point total up but didn’t play much as the game was already out of reach by then.