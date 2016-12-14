Beat writers predict Syracuse will get back on track against Eastern Michigan

After dropping four of its last six, Syracuse (6-4) hosts Eastern Michigan (6-4) Monday night inside the Carrier Dome. The Orange has a quick turnaround after losing to Georgetown, 78-71, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost at Vermont by eight on Saturday.

Here’s how our beat writers predict Monday’s matchup will unfold.

Connor Grossman (6-4)

Pecking for a win

Syracuse 65, Eastern Michigan 61

Much like almost every other nonconference game for Syracuse, this one is going to be close, and most won’t expect it. Eastern Michigan runs an offense that has three players averaging more than 15 points per game. The team as a whole averages nearly 85 points per game. The Orange defense has fallen apart against inferior opponents like North Florida, and blowouts quickly shift to nail-biters. Expect nothing less on Monday night in the Carrier Dome.

Matt Schneidman (7-3)

Fly like an eagle

Syracuse 73, Eastern Michigan 62

The Orange is in treacherous territory following a 78-71 loss to Georgetown, but the rest of nonconference play should be a breeze. Should be. This one won’t be as easy as it looks on paper. EMU head coach Rob Murphy assisted Jim Boeheim from 2004-11 and knows how the zone plays. Compound that with the fact that the Eagles steal the ball on over 14 percent of opponent possessions, which ranks third nationally according to Kenpom.com, and SU suddenly doesn’t have a walk in the park Monday night. Don’t be surprised if this is a single digit game late in the second half. The Eagles took Pittsburgh to two overtimes, but Boeheim and company still eke out a win.

Paul Schwedelson (7-3)

No time for jokes

Syracuse 71, Eastern Michigan 59

Eastern Michigan isn’t that good. But neither is Syracuse. The Orange has won two of its last six, which includes a victory over North Florida by just six points. Factor in that the Eagles force opponents into 18.9 turnovers per game and SU has committed 12 or more in three of its last four. Syracuse rolled past the Eagles by 22 the last time they played. But that was three years ago when the Orange started off the season 25-0. This SU team isn’t as good and the score will be much closer than one would expect over a directional Michigan.