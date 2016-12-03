Backup goalie Maddi Welch’s 1st shutout of year leads Syracuse ice hockey past RIT

Backup goalie Maddi Welch’s first shutout of the year led Syracuse (5-7-4, 4-2-2 College Hockey America) to a 3-0 win against conference rival Rochester Institute of Technology (3-16-1, 1-6-1) at the Gene Polisseni Center in Rochester, New York.

In just her second game of the season, Welch recorded 20 saves en route to the second shutout of her career.

A day after SU had yet another late game collapse (causing head coach Paul Flanagan to cut his hand by hitting it in the locker room), the Orange was able to sustain a lead after Dakota Derrer scored her first goal of the season in the second period.

Syracuse’s co-points leaders factored in the win as forward Alysha Burriss tallied her fourth goal of the year, putting SU up 2-0 late in the third period. With just over a minute left in the game, Stephanie Grossi added an empty net goal, giving her six goals on the year.

Both Heather Schwarz and Allie Munroe had two assists on the game, as six total Orange players logged points. Syracuse outshot RIT, 26-20.

The Orange committed five penalties and gave RIT 10 minutes of ice time with a skater advantage. SU again displayed a strong performance on the penalty kill, limiting RIT to just six shots and zero goals.

SU returns home on Friday at 7 p.m. for a non-conference game against Clarkson at Tennity Ice Pavilion.