Amba Etta-Tawo named to All-America Third Team

Syracuse wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo has been named to the Associated Press’ All-America Third Team, becoming Syracuse’s first AP All-America honoree since Dwight Freeney in 2001 and the program’s 67th honoree overall.

In his only season with SU, Etta-Tawo finished first in program history with 94 receptions, 1,482 yards and 14 touchdowns (tied first). Against then-No. 3 Clemson on Nov. 5, he broke Marvin Harrison’s single-season receiving yards record with three games on the schedule.

Despite having played only 12 games, Etta-Tawo still ranks fourth in the nation in receiving yards and seventh in touchdown catches. Two weeks ago, the graduate transfer from Maryland was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team.

Etta-Tawo also is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation’s top wide receiver. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder is projected to be a fifth or sixth round 2017 NFL draft pick, per CBS Sports.