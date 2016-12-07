Alexis Peterson named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 30

Syracuse senior point guard Alexis Peterson has been named to the John. R Wooden Award Preseason Top 30, which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding players.

On Monday, the 5-foot-7 guard became the first SU player since December 2013 to earn Atlantic Coast Conference co-Player of the Week honors. In No. 20 Syracuse’s (7-3) rout of Coppin State on Wednesday, Peterson led all players with 16 points and nine assists.

She has already received Preseason All-ACC honors and been named to the watch lists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, given to the country’s best point guard, and Naismith Trophy, college basketball’s top individual honor. Award finalists will be announced at the end of the season.

Through 10 games, Peterson is averaging 22.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. The ACC’s leading scorer, Peterson ranks seventh in program history with 1,431 points scored.