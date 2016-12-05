Alexis Peterson earns ACC co-Player of the Week honor, first Syracuse player since 2013

Syracuse senior point guard Alexis Peterson has earned Atlantic Coast Conference co-Player of the Week honors, the league announced Monday afternoon. Peterson is the first SU (6-3) player to win the honor since Brianna Butler did so in December 2013.

Peterson, who shares the award with Duke redshirt junior guard Rebecca Greenwell, averaged 26.5 points, seven assists and three steals per game in Syracuse’s victories over Michigan State and Central Connecticut State last week. She has scored at least 20 points in each of the past five games and leads the ACC in scoring.

Peterson picked up her third career double-double against CCSU, tallying 26 points and 10 assists. She knocked down a personal-best six 3-pointers in SU’s blowout win.

She has already received Preseason All-ACC honors and been named to the watch lists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, given to the country’s best point guard, and Naismith Trophy, college basketball’s top individual honor.