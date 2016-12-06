6th Syracuse football player to leave program this offseason

A sixth Syracuse player will transfer from the program. Syracuse defensive tackle Tyler Cross announced his plans to transfer via Twitter on Thursday. Cross joins running back Jordan Fredericks, cornerback Corey Winfield, wide receiver Kenterius Womack, defensive tackle Anthony Giudice and tight end Trey Dunkelberger.

Cross redshirted his freshman season and didn’t get any playing time in his redshirt freshman year. A slew of defensive lineman were ahead of Cross on the depth chart, including Steven Clark, Kayton Samuels and McKinley Williams. Chris Slayton filled in at defensive end but started the year as a defensive tackle, too.

After Syracuse’s last major coaching transition, when Doug Marrone was hired to replace Greg Robinson, 28 players left the program.