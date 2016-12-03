3 Syracuse field hockey players named All-Americans for 2nd straight season

A nation-leading three players on the Syracuse field hockey team were named to the NFHCA All-America Team. This is the second time in as many years that SU has had three players be named to the team.

Defensive backs Lies Lagerweij and Roos Weers both were named to the first team while midfielder Laura Hurff earned second team honors.

Lagerweij led the Orange with 13 goals on the year, fifth highest in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The junior back was also one of six Syracuse players who started in every game they appeared in.

Weers was one of SU’s main go-to options on penalty corners and scored 11 goals this season. She also added seven assists, second on the team to Elaine Carey’s nine. Weers had the most points among all SU players (29).

Both Lagerweij and Weers were main components on Syracuse’s defense, one that surrendered just 1.31 goals per game, eighth in the nation.

This is the second-straight year Hurff has been named an All-American. She recorded seven goals and two assists, including three game-winning goals for the Orange.

Syracuse was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament, falling to Connecticut, 3-2, in double-OT. The team finished 15-4 with a dominant 7-1 record at home.