Whitman student Jason Smith dies

A Syracuse University student died Wednesday, the university announced on Thursday morning.

The student was identified as Jason Smith, a student in the Whitman School of Management, said Rebecca Reed Kantrowitz, senior vice president and dean of student affairs, in an email to the SU community. Smith is from Canton, Connecticut and was studying finance. Smith was a sophomore, according to the university’s directory.

“Chancellor Syverud and I join the entire University community in extending our condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him,” Kantrowitz said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those grieving this loss.”