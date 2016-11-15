Tyler Lydon returns to form in 90-46 dismantling of Holy Cross

After seeing Tyler Lydon score only two points in Syracuse’s season opener, Jim Boeheim was quick to identify the root of the sophomore’s struggles. Lydon had yet to make a shot in three total games from behind the arc, so the head coach’s remedy was simple: Get closer.

“He’s more effective when he’s around the basket,” Boeheim said of Lydon after SU’s win over Colgate last week. “He’s not really getting a lot of looks out there, they’re guarding him.”

“…He’s got to get on the offensive boards a little bit better and when he gets it down there, he’s got to finish.”

By the end of No. 18 Syracuse’s (2-0) complete, 90-46 dismantling of Holy Cross (0-2), Lydon sunk 6-of-7 shots and finished with 17 points. The first 10 came in the direct vicinity of the basket. Against Colgate, Lydon slumped directly in front of the Raiders’ bench, whiffing on his first couple 3s. Tuesday night in the Carrier Dome, Lydon repeatedly found himself in the same spot. But this time, he cut. He drove. He moved.

Anything to distance himself from a dismal shooting night, and it worked. Lydon almost completely abandoned his 3-point shot after realizing he could easily pierce his way through the Crusaders’ inferior defense. That didn’t take long, as his first points of the night came on a third chance for the Orange.

John Gillon heaved an errant 3-pointer that Tyler Roberson scooped up, and he subsequently missed a short jumper. But there was Lydon, rooted under the basket, standing taller than all but one defender on the court. Lydon elevated and dropped in the basket to equal his production from a game ago, and more importantly, map out a plan for success the rest of the game.

He handled a missed alley-oop attempt, maintaining the wherewithal to come down with the ball and score on the way back up. He drew a pair of fouls and made 3-of-4 free-throw attempts. He did almost everything he hadn’t been, and finished with 10 points at the rim after 20 minutes.

Exiting the tunnel after the halftime, the lone remaining objective for Lydon remained beyond the 3-point arc. He didn’t even try in the first half, and Lydon said last week that his success from deep needed to happen organically. That doesn’t mean he couldn’t help himself beforehand, which he did before Syracuse’s Monday practice.

Under the watch of assistant coach Adrian Autry, Lydon jogged back and forth between both corners behind the arc. Three team managers shagged rebounds as Lydon consecutively shot a pyramid seven from each corner, meaning he shot and consecutively made seven, six, five, four, three, two and finally one 3 from both spots on the floor.

Lydon’s work came to fruition less than two minutes into the second half. On a dish from Frank Howard, Lydon heaved a 3 just feet away from the far corner he spent most of the time before Monday’s practice in. The shot fell, and Syracuse’s bench rose.

Their most versatile offensive player had returned, and the scoreboard reflected the loaded shooting team the Orange can be