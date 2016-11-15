Tyler Lydon named to Wooden Award preseason top 50 list

The spotlight on Syracuse continues to shine brightest on Tyler Lydon. The sophomore was named to the Wooden Award preseason top 50 list on Tuesday.

The Wooden Award is considered the top honor in college basketball, given annually to the best player. Lydon is SU’s only representative on the list. He’s one of 12 Atlantic Coast Conference players — more than any other conference — and one of 11 sophomores to make the watch list.

Lydon entered this season as the Orange’s most hyped talent. The 6-foot-9 forward was Syracuse’s sixth man last year, averaging just over 10 points and 30 minutes a game in 2015-16. With SU’s three best scorers from last season gone, he should have an abundance of scoring opportunities this year. In two exhibitions and a regular season game, he’s yet to make good on those chances. He scored two points against Colgate last Friday and has one made 3-pointer.

Lydon has already been named to the Naismith Player of the Year watch list and preseason All-ACC Second Team. The Wooden Award watch list will be updated twice more before trimming down to 15 players that will be voted on near the end of the season. The winner will be announced on April 7.