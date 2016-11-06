Trump only realistic choice for Republicans, conservatives

Editor’s note: The Daily Orange reached out to the College Democrats at SU and College Republicans at SU for comment on the election in the form of a presidential endorsement. The College Democrats declined to submit an editorial.

Most members of the College Republicans at Syracuse University will admit that Donald Trump was not their No. 1 choice for the GOP nomination. However, Trump has received more votes in the Republican primary than any candidate in the party’s history. It is important that we respect the party’s decision and focus on defeating Hillary Clinton.

That being said, we do not tolerate everything Trump says and does. The comments made in the Access Hollywood video and on Senator McCain’s war hero status are totally unacceptable.

However, Trump is the only realistic option for conservatives. Many people argue that we should focus on candidates like Gary Johnson or Evan McMullin. Unfortunately, neither of these men will be elected. A Republican vote for either candidate is a vote for Clinton, which is unacceptable.

The United States is not better than it was in 2009 when President Barack Obama took office and Clinton became secretary of state. Despite billions of dollars spent trying to stimulate the economy, GDP growth has been minimal. The national debt increased to $20 trillion. A recent Gallup poll has the real unemployment rate at 9.7 percent.

As First Lady, Clinton tried to implement universal healthcare. While she was unsuccessful, Obama signed it into law. And now, premiums are expected to rise up to 300 percent in some states.

The world is a much more volatile place due to Clinton’s decisions as secretary of state. She and Obama supported the Arab Spring in 2011, which resulted in bloodshed all over the Middle East and North Africa. There is an ongoing civil war in Syria with no end in sight, and fanatical groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram have a strong presence all over the Arab World. There have been gruesome terror attacks in several different countries.

The most important issue is the Supreme Court. If Clinton is elected president, it is highly likely she will be reelected in 2020. This means she could appoint several far-left justices to the Supreme Court who would fundamentally transform the nation we know and love.

People deserve more from their candidates in 2016. Clinton represents failed policies and the most divided government since the Civil War. We must clean up Washington with an outsider. That is why we must elect Donald J. Trump.

The College Republicans at Syracuse University