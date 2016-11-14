Syracuse women’s basketball recovers from sloppy start to dominate Siena, 102-65

Midway through the first quarter, Syracuse trailed by six and was without Brittney Sykes. A minute into the night, she had sustained what appeared to be an elbow to the face. Blood dripped from her nose as the redshirt senior slapped the side of the baseline panel and took a seat.

In her absence, Siena exploded to a 9-0 run. Ninety seconds of action saw Alexis Peterson get stripped, SU air ball 3-pointers and spacing come at a premium.

But eight seconds into the second quarter, Gabby Cooper drilled a 3 from the right wing, sparking a 12-1 run. The spurt supercharged No. 14 Syracuse’s (2-0) offense to a 29-19 second quarter run. After a deadlocked 20-20 opening frame, the Orange dominated Siena (0-1), 102-65, Monday night in the Carrier Dome.

SU scored 100 points for the first time since 2013 and racked up at least 95 points for the second-consecutive game to start the year.

Returning its top four scorers from a year ago, Siena came out strong in the first quarter. Jackie Benitez repeatedly hit pull-up jumpers to keep the Saints in it. While Siena’s leading scorer in 2015-16, junior point guard Kollyns Scarbrough, was held to three points, the Saints converted on chances, shooting 50 percent from the field in the first. Syracuse, meanwhile, played sloppily in the opening minutes against a team that has had only one winning season over the last decade.

Cooper’s early 3-pointer sparked the run. From the wing, Sykes threw a dart to Briana Day’s chest. Day made an up-and-under move for the basket. A couple of possessions later, Sykes cut to the dish for two. Then she maneuvered her way around Siena center Meghan Donohue for a bucket down low. Davida Dale and Jade Phillips’s half-court trap effectively stopped.

Even when SU sagged off, the Saints could hardly get shots off. They scored just two points inside the paint and shot only 1-for-11 in the second quarter.

Phillips drilled a slight-fade away 3 from the wing, pulled her hands down. Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman took a sip of water and shook his head with a light chuckle. A Day to Sykes alley-oop layup off the inbound pass followed.

Toward the end of the quarter, Chelayne Bailey drove from the wing, drawing a second defender before she slotted a pass to Isabella Slim for two points. Syracuse jogged into the locker room up 49-29 at the half, only to put up 26 more points in the third and 27 in the fourth.