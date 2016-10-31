Women's Basketball

Syracuse women’s basketball ranked No. 14 in preseason AP Top 25 poll

Daily Orange File Photo

Quentin Hillsman's team has matched its highest ever ranking to start a season. The Orange returns guards Alexis Peterson and Brittney Sykes, and Hillsman called them the bast backcourt in the country.

By Tomer LangerAsst. Copy Editor

Syracuse was placed at No. 14 in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll, which was released on Tuesday morning, which matches the highest ranking Syracuse has had in the AP Poll in program history.

Four other Atlantic Coast Conference schools were slotted inside the Top 25. They include No. 1 Note Dame, No. 5 Louisville, No. 12 Florida State and No. 14 Miami. Notre Dame is the only team from the list Syracuse didn’t beat at least once last year. The Orange was selected fourth in the preseason ACC school, ahead of Miami.

Joining Notre Dame and Louisville in the rest of the top five is Baylor, Connecticut, and South Carolina. SU beat South Carolina in the Sweet 16 last year before falling to Connecticut in the national championship.

This marks the first time since 2012 that Connecticut hasn’t been ranked the preseason No. 1.

Syracuse opens up its regular season at home on Nov. 11 against Rhode Island.

Top Stories

Election 2016

Candidates on the issues: Gun control

Up until the election on Nov. 8, The Daily Orange will be looking at where the presidential, New York state and 24th district candidates stand on major issues. Here’s where they stand on gun control. Read more »