Syracuse women’s basketball ranked No. 14 in preseason AP Top 25 poll

Syracuse was placed at No. 14 in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll, which was released on Tuesday morning, which matches the highest ranking Syracuse has had in the AP Poll in program history.

Four other Atlantic Coast Conference schools were slotted inside the Top 25. They include No. 1 Note Dame, No. 5 Louisville, No. 12 Florida State and No. 14 Miami. Notre Dame is the only team from the list Syracuse didn’t beat at least once last year. The Orange was selected fourth in the preseason ACC school, ahead of Miami.

Joining Notre Dame and Louisville in the rest of the top five is Baylor, Connecticut, and South Carolina. SU beat South Carolina in the Sweet 16 last year before falling to Connecticut in the national championship.

This marks the first time since 2012 that Connecticut hasn’t been ranked the preseason No. 1.

Syracuse opens up its regular season at home on Nov. 11 against Rhode Island.