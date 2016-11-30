Syracuse women’s basketball opponent preview: What to know about Michigan State

A week after Syracuse lost three of four games and drop to No. 20 from No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Syracuse (4-3) will host unranked Michigan State (6-1) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup.

All-time series: Michigan State leads, 1-0

Last time they played: In the Florida Sunshine Classic, MSU guard Aerial Powers dropped a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds in No. 18 MSU’s 89-76 victory over the No. 19 Orange. The Spartans outscored SU by 13 in the second half, but SU almost brought it back after two Cornelia Fondren free throws put the Orange within six with just over two minutes to play. But from there, the Spartans made 11 of 12 free throws, sealing the game.

The Spartans report: MSU is 6-1 on the season, the Spartans’ best start in two years. Guard Tori Jankoska ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring, and is one of only three players in the conference averaging more than 20. This will be the Orange’s second matchup in the past week against a Big Ten leading scorer, after facing Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell on Saturday.

How Syracuse beats Michigan State: The Orange needs to shut down Jankoska and limit her looks at the basket. With an extended zone, the Orange will be able to cut down on her 3-point opportunities, but Briana Day and SU’s other rotating centers will have to stay at home and step up when the zone extends far.

SU will also have to limit its turnovers, and make sure it can stick with the Spartans’ 3-point shooters. Hillsman preaches that if his team can stick with the opponents’ shooters and make a 3-pointer for every 3 the other team makes, his team can hang around. As long as the Orange is able to punch back and not get down by too much, it can keep the game close and give itself the chance to chuck up some shots and stretch the lead.

Stat to know: 6.75 — The Orange has been outscored by an average of 6.75 points in its past four games, three of which it lost. SU had blown out each of its first three opponents by at least 18 points each.

Player to watch: Tori Jankoska, guard, No. 1

Jankoska was an All-Big Ten second team selection last year. She has 222 career 3-pointers to spearhead the Spartans’ attack, and is just 73 3-pointers away from breaking the MSU all-time record. The 5-foot-8 senior is averaging 21.9 points per game thus far.