Syracuse women’s basketball moves up to No. 11 in AP Poll, reaches highest-ever ranking

Syracuse has bumped up three spots to No. 11 in the Week 3 AP Poll, reaching the highest ranking in program history. The Orange were ranked No. 14 for the first two weeks of the season.

For the seventh time in the last eight seasons, Syracuse has started 3-0. SU has outscored opponents 275 to 174. Its won each game by an average of more than 33 points and none by fewer than 18. It leads the nation in turnovers forced per game, with 36.67.

Three Atlantic Coast Conference teams cracked the top 10. Notre Dame held the No. 1 spot, followed by No. 4 Louisville and No. 10 Florida State. Miami checked in at No. 21. SU plays at Louisville next month, at FSU in January and against the Fighting Irish in the Carrier Dome in February.

The Orange tips off at Drexel (2-1) Monday at 7 p.m.