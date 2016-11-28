Syracuse women’s basketball drops 9 spots in AP poll after 2 straight losses

One week after earning its highest ranking in program history (11th), Syracuse dropped nine spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 20 on Monday. SU has lost three of its last four games for the first time in three years. It’s the first time Syracuse has lost three of its first seven games since head coach Quentin Hillsman’s inaugural season in 2006.

Last Monday, Syracuse fell at Drexel on a game-winning 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds left. A win last Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase against George Washington followed, but over the next two days SU fell to then-No. 8 Ohio State, 77-72, before getting blown out by then-No. 18 DePaul by 24 points on Sunday.

SU (4-3) had placed No. 14 for the first two weeks of the season before moving up three spots to No. 11 last week. The Orange began the year 3-0, with victories each by at least 18 points.

Five Atlantic Coast Conference teams placed in the Top 25, with No. 1 Notre Dame holding the top spot for the fourth straight week. Louisville checked in at No. 7, Florida State No. 8 and Miami No. 18.

Syracuse hosts Michigan State (6-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.