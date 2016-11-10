Syracuse women’s basketball blows out Rhode Island 95-49 in season opener

Gabby Cooper set up in the right corner behind the 3-point line. Syracuse had won the tip and was running its first possession of the season. Eight seconds in, she caught the ball and fired it in.

In the next two minutes, it was Brittney Sykes who get in on the action. Her first one came just to the left of the top of the key. She stared it down as it went in and held up three fingers with each of her hands above her head.

A minute later, she spotted up in the right corner and drained another. This time, she put a 3-point symbol to her mouth and made a shushing gesture.

No. 14 Syracuse (1-0) rode its 3-point shooting to victory on Saturday, beating Rhode Island (0-1), 95-49, in the Carrier Dome in its first game of the season. The Orange set a new program record with 17 made 3s in the game.

Last year’s matchup was a close one that ended in a narrow three-point, come-from-behind victory on the road for SU.

The Orange started off hot in the first quarter, making six out of 11 3-pointers. The spot-ups from the half court sets came early, but the shots were also there in transition, like when Sykes grabbed a rebound over multiple defenders, pushed the ball up court and found an open Isabella Slim from the left wing.

Things slowed down for Syracuse later on. After scoring 25 in the first quarter, the team scored just 11 in the second and made only two field goals. But both of those were 3-pointers.

Five different players made a 3-pointer and each one made more than one. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Orange made its 15 3-pointer, which was last season’s single-game high.

Alexis Peterson led the way for SU in 3-pointers with 5, and in points with 28. She was finding her shots at will, with most of her misses actually coming on layups.

In the fourth quarter she made one right in front of the Syracuse bench and she turned to them and smiled. Meanwhile, the Orange had forced a turnover, gotten the ball back to Cooper and made another three to reach 15, the program record for a single game, just halfway through the fourth quarter.

Despite backups on the floor, Jade Philips made two 3s in the last minute of the game to set a new program record. The Orange bench exploded — some players held up 3-point symbols, others waved towels and Sykes imitated Drake’s dance from a music video.

After losing four key players, including Brianna Butler who set the NCAA single-season record with 129 made 3s, there were questions about how SU would make up the 3-pointers. On Friday, the Orange answered those questions emphatically.