Syracuse women’s basketball beat writers predict team’s record, postseason finish, MVP

Syracuse opens its season on Friday in the Carrier Dome against Rhode Island at 3 p.m. The Orange is coming off of its best-ever season and enters 2016-17 ranked No. 14 in the country.

Here’s how our beat writers think the season will play out.

Matt Feldman

Regular Season Record: 23-6

NCAA Tournament Finish: Sweet 16

Team MVP: Alexis Peterson

X-Factor: Briana Day

The Orange has eerily similar talent to last season’s national runner-up squad, returning three starters. With Brittney Sykes and Alexis Peterson bolstering what head coach Quentin Hillsman called “the best backcourt in the country,” the Orange will have the ability to compete in the postseason. That ability is reliant on Briana Day proving herself as a viable center and a third guard who can emerge to replace the lost Cornelia Fondren. Barring a breakout season from five-star shooting guard recruit Desiree Elmore — the program’s first first-star recruit since Brianna Butler and Sykes — or Gabby Cooper, expect the Orange to get no farther than the Sweet 16.

Matthew Gutierrez

Regular Season Record: 24-5

NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight

MVP: Alexis Peterson

X-Factor: Brittney Sykes

So much of what they are and could be depends on Alexis Peterson and Brittney Sykes. There’s no question Peterson’s work in piloting the offense is much easier if Sykes can hit 3-pointers, get to the basket and sometimes run the point. Down low, there are reasons to be optimistic if Briana Day can stay healthy and score. Syracuse could benefit from a crop of newcomers in Gabby Cooper and Chelayne Bailey, too. Brianna Butler’s gone, but the Orange still has enough talent to finish near the top of the ACC and run deep into the NCAA Tournament.

Tomer Langer

Regular season record: 21-8

NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16

MVP: Alexis Peterson

X-Factor: Abby Grant

Syracuse lost major parts from last year’s team — Brianna Butler, Maggie Morrison, Cornelia Fondren and Taylor Ford — and has a lot of fairly unproven young players set to replace them. But, SU’s schedule does seem a little lighter than last year’s and has some matchup against tougher teams at home. Alexis Peterson will have her best season ever in making up for that. SU needs to replace some 3-point shooting it lost, and the most capable player from last year’s roster seems to be Grant.