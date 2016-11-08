Syracuse voters comment on why they decided to cast a ballot

Martha Chavis arrived at Drumlins Country Club at 4:30 a.m. with a long day ahead of her. She greeted voters from the early hours of the morning until 9 p.m., hugging old friends, catching up with members of the community and smiling at strangers that had come to cast their vote.

After checking each voter’s address against a list, she directed each voter to the correct line. When they left she told them to “have a blessed day,” uplifting words accompanied by a beaming smile.

Chavis was working the polls on Election Day, guiding people at the polls for the general election in addition to the congressional, senatorial and common council elections.

“I decided to do this because it’s fun and you get to meet people,” Chavis said. “You’re meeting people from all walks of life; I mean, where are you going to meet all these different people?”

Voters seemed to appreciate Chavis’ cheer, laughing and smiling along. One woman entered into a lengthy discussion with her about different hairstyles.

Another lady dropped off a friend to vote, saying she may not have time to fill out her own ballot. She changed her mind when she saw there was no line, and Chavis directed her to the check in table.

“You gotta make time, it’s important,” Chavis said. “This is very important, God gave everybody their right to vote.”

Chavis was able to cast her own vote early in the morning, before anyone else showed up.

“I voted because I wanted things to change, and I want a woman in office,” Chavis said. “I think Hillary will bring a lot to the table.”

The actual process of voting is very simple, Chavis explained. Helping people vote is just as easy: “you get them in and you get them out” quick and easy, she said. This wasn’t Chavis’ first time working the polls — she worked at a station in Mattydale during the primaries and plans to volunteer again in the future.

For each voter, Chavis had some words of wisdom: “Everybody use the right judgment, think about what you do before you do it and have a blessed day.”

Jacob Greenfeld | Asst. Photo Editor

Steven Johnson cast his first vote on American soil at Ed Smith Elementary School Tuesday. He has previously submitted absentee ballots from South Korea, where he was living during past elections.

With the election finally coming to a close, Johnson said he will be relieved. He has read articles by psychology professionals that show election season can lead to upticks in stress and anxiety.

“I feel relieved, I think I was feeling a bit stressed out about this campaign, towards the end especially,” Johnson said.

The voting process was easier in person for Johnson, easier than mailing in a ballot half a world away. He was in and out of the station within two minutes, while some urban stations and bigger cities can have lines that last hours. Johnson said the chance to vote would be worth the wait at those places, but if he was living in a more urban area he would have mailed in his ballot.

“I think there is some percentage of people that don’t vote because they think it is difficult bureaucratically but, at least here in Syracuse, that’s not the case — it’s very straight forward to come and vote,” he said.

In the first election he voted in, Johnson said he voted for Ralph Nader. That year George W. Bush won the election by 537 votes in Florida. Johnson said a third party vote may be possible in the future, but in this election there were only two people to choose from, and voting was important.

“I feel like it’s a constitutional right and I feel like it’s especially important in this election given the strong contrast between the two candidates,” Johnson said.

Jacob Greenfeld | Asst. Photo Editor

Luke Babich arrived at the polls early Tuesday morning with a group of friends. They had carpooled from South Campus to Drumlins to cast their votes for the election.

Originally from New York City, Babich registered to vote in Syracuse for his first ever general election as a registered voter. He said it was a relief to put an end to a crazy election year with standout candidates.

“This is the first year I get to vote in the general election, I have to have my voice heard and actually participate in the election because if you don’t it’s like, why even be a citizen here if you’re not even going to take advantage of the rights you do have,” Babich said.

Babich, a junior aerospace engineering major, said he thought the station was going to be a lot more crowded and the process was surprisingly simple. He said it was important for students to vote because it was made so easy with the bus services offered and the email reminders.

What made this election stand out for Babich were the candidates and the reactions it brought out from people.

“It’s just a spectacle as opposed to previous elections,” he said.

Babich, wanting to make an informed decision, only ticked one box, the one for the general election. He ignored the boxes for senatorial and common council candidates.

“You have to actually know who the candidate is and what their policies are before you blindly vote for them,” he said.

For Babich, voting will only make a difference if everyone participates and does their part. Whatever the result of the election, people will be angry, he said.

“Take advantage of what your rights are, some countries around the world don’t get this opportunity so you should just take advantage of it,” Babich said. “And if you don’t vote, you don’t get to complain about anything because you’re not participating.”

Jacob Greenfeld | Asst. Photo Editor