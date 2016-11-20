Syracuse volleyball loses to Virginia Tech, 3-1, in final home game

Syracuse (7-21, 6-12 Atlantic Coast) lost to Virginia Tech (12-17, 7-11), 3-1, on Sunday afternoon. Two Hokies outside hitters, Amanda McKinzie and Lindsey Owens, contributed for 33 of VT’s 51 kills.

SU played a back-and-forth first set until it tied at 20-20. After the teams were tied 14 times, Syracuse went on a 5-1 run and won the set 25-21.

The second set was also back and forth until Virginia Tech led, 10-9. The Hokies then went on a 10-3 run to make it 20-12 and eventually win the set 25-19. The third set resembled the first as both teams traded points. The teams tied at 20-20 again, but the Hokies went on a run and won the set, 25-22.

The fourth set was a set of runs as the teams traded points until the score was tied at 25-25. The Hokies won the set, 27-25, and the match, 3-1, as Syracuse again failed to close a set. Syracuse had nine blocks and 14 block assists.

Leah Levert led both teams with a hitting percentage of .733 to go along with 11 kills. Freshman Polina Prokudina, who played sparingly until recently, led the Orange with 16 kills.

Syracuse ends its season on a two-game road trip at Louisville and Notre Dame. The Orange next plays on Wednesday at Louisville (10-18, 5-13 Atlantic Coast) at 7 p.m.