Syracuse volleyball loses season finale, 3-1, at Notre Dame to finish year 7-23

Syracuse (7-23, 6-14 Atlantic Coast) lost 3-1 to Notre Dame (22-10, 13-7) in its final game of the season at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. SU lost its sixth straight game to end the year and eight of its last nine.

The Orange lost the first set, 25-16, as the Fighting Irish took control early after going on a 5-0 run, making the score 10-2 Notre Dame.

The second set was Syracuse’s best of the match as the Orange took advantage of a 6-0 run to put SU up, 9-5. With Syracuse, then up, 9-6, it went on an 8-0 run to put the set out of reach and won the set 25-13.

Syracuse then lost the third set, 25-16, after keeping the score close, as Notre Dame broke away for good with a late 8-1 run up to put UND up, 24-13.

The final set was all Irish as Notre Dame started out hot with a 10-2 run and never looked back, winning the set, 25-11.

Outside hitter Anastasiya Gorelina led Syracuse with 12 kills and setter Jalissa Trotter led the team with 18 assists.

Both led the team this season in those categories with 281 kills and 691 assists, respectively. Freshman outside hitter Mackenzie Weaver led the team with 3.03 points per set.

As there is no conference tournament for the ACC, Syracuse will end the season 7-23 with a conference record of 6-14.

Both are the worst since 2014, when Syracuse went 9-21 with a conference record of 2-16.