Syracuse volleyball falls to Boston College for 5th loss in 6 games

Syracuse (6-17, 5-8 Atlantic Coast) lost to Boston College (7-16, 2-11 Atlantic Coast) in four sets (24-26, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25) Wednesday night in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. SU has lost five out of its last six games.

Anastasiya Gorelina led the way for the Orange with 14 kills, followed by Polina Prokudina who had 12.

SU started off slow, losing the first two sets of the match. It found some rhythm, winning the third set but the team could not hold on in the fourth set and lost the match 3-1.

Jalissa Trotter tallied 28 assists to go with her seven kills. The seven kills for Trotter is her second highest mark of the season and one off of her season high, which she had in the game versus Duke in the Women’s Building on Sunday.

Christina Oyawale led the Orange in hitting percentage in the game (.471) and added eight kills to her credit.

The game marked the first non-weekend contest of the season for the Orange.

SU now sits at 10th place in the ACC standings.

The Orange will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia on Friday for a game against the Virginia on Friday night.