Syracuse volleyball drops to 7-22 on season with 3-1 loss to Louisville

Syracuse (7-22, 6-13 Atlantic Coast) lost to Louisville (11-18, 6-13), 3-1, on Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

SU lost the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-13, respectively. The Orange came back to win the third set, 25-20, but fell in the final set, 25-10.

Anastasiya Gorelina totaled a third of SU’s kills with 12. Santita Ebangwese took part in 10 of the 11 blocks the Orange had in the game.

Louisville had five scoring runs featuring five points or more for the Cardinals and none for the Orange. A 7-0 run in the middle of the first set put the Orange in a 15-9 deficit it didn’t get out of. In the second set, it was a 9-0 run that put SU down 13-5. A five-point run by the Cardinals later in the set put them up 21-9. The fourth set started with a 6-0 run and ended the set in an 8-1 run that ended the final set, 25-10.

The Orange stayed with Louisville for the entire third set and managed to come out on top. Louisville scored multiple points in a row five times in the third set but never more than three at once. SU had six runs in the game ranging from two to four points per run.

Syracuse led the Cardinals, 11-10, in blocking.

The Orange next faces Notre Dame (21-10, 12-7) on the road on Friday in SU’s regular-season finale.