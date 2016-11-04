Syracuse ice hockey surrenders goal with 8 seconds remaining in 2-2 tie at Robert Morris

Syracuse forward Emily Costales netted her second goal of the game as the Orange, took a 2-1 lead 18:03 into the third period. But it still wasn’t enough to avoid an eventual tie with Robert Morris.

One minute later, RMU head coach Paul Colontino called a time out as SU committed its 11th penalty of the game. Coming out of the break, RMU pulled its goalie and the Colonials had a two skater advantage.

With 8.1 seconds left in the game, RMU’s consistent pressure resulted in a goal as defender Kirsten Welsh tied the game for the Colonials.

In a game in which both teams combined for 24 penalties, a scoreless overtime led to Syracuse’s two-game winning streak come to an end as the Orange (2-4-3, 2-0-1 College Hockey America) tied Robert Morris (6-1-4, 2-0-1), 2-2, in Pittsburgh.

Costales’ first goal came halfway through the first, receiving a pass from Dakota Derrer, who received a pass from Megan Quinn. The second Costales goal was only SU’s fourth power play goal in 46 opportunities this season.

SU’s early season penalty woes reemerged as the Orange ended the night with 13 total penalties, topping its season high of 10. Syracuse’s penalty kill contained the RMU power play until the goal in the final seconds of regulation.

With the draw, both teams remain atop of the CHA standings heading into the second game of the weekend series, Saturday at 3 p.m.