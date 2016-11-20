Syracuse smashes Dartmouth, 3-0, advances to 3rd round of the NCAA tournament

Sergio Camargo slid toward the ball, flicked his foot forward and tapped the ball. In the process, the forward’s cleat hit Dartmouth goalie James Hickok in the chest as he lay on the ground with his knees tucked into his chest.

The ball flew into the net and Camargo celebrated with Johannes Pieles, who he combined with for four straight passes to set up the score.

Syracuse’s two-goal lead just 24 minutes into the game was more than enough as the No. 8 seed Orange (12-3-4, 3-2-3 Atlantic Coast) rolled to the third round of the NCAA tournament with a 3-0 victory over Dartmouth (9-5-5, 5-1-1 Ivy) on Sunday at SU Soccer Stadium. The game was moved up two hours due to the potential storm and snowfall picked up as the game progressed. But Syracuse struck early and never allowed the Big Green back into the game.

SU plays the winner of No. 9 seed North Carolina and Florida Gulf Coast Nov. 27 at SU Soccer Stadium. Those two teams face off Sunday at 7 p.m.

Earlier this season, Syracuse reeled off eight straight wins — the best start in program history — and set expectations at an all-time high. But a mid-season funk diverted the Orange’s season as SU went winless in four consecutive games. The Orange climbed back by avoiding a loss in its last six games. As each game from here on out will hold more significance than the last, the Orange began its NCAA tournament run with its most emphatic win of the season.

Dartmouth entered the game without having allowed a goal since Oct. 29. Three-hundred eighty-five minutes and twenty-six seconds of shutout soccer. But it took just 6 minutes, 45 seconds for the Orange to crack through.

Camargo unloaded a shot from the top of the penalty box that Hickok blocked. The goalie couldn’t corral it fully, and it bounced in front of the mouth of the net. Chris Nanco rushed forward on from the right side and kicked the ball into the net.

Syracuse has won all 17 games Nanco has scored in during the senior’s career.

Less than 20 minutes later, Camargo combined with Pieles for the nifty goal. The score gave Camargo his third of the season and SU a cushion that it leaned on the rest of the way. As the game progressed and the snow stuck progressively more to the grass, offensive players’ ability to dribble and distribute grew more challenging.

Minutes after the Orange went up by two, Dartmouth defender Tyler Dowse took a free kick from midfield. As most Big Green players swarmed to the penalty box, Dowse sent a pass along the halfway line to the opposite side of the field. The ball flew wide of his intended target and out of bounds. Dowse dropped his head back and threw his hands at his side.

After the break, Camargo corralled a loose ball. First he dribbled by one defender. He pushed the ball to his right to get by another. Then he pushed the ball to his left as Hickok rushed out at him.

Camargo kicked the ball into a net with no one in the ball’s path. It gently rubbed the back of the net and Camargo sprinted to the corner. All Hickok and the Dartmouth defense could do was watch.

By the end of the game, around the same time it was originally scheduled to start, a layer of snow had dusted over SU Soccer Stadium’s field. But through it all, Camargo was the constant spark for the Orange.