Syracuse point guard Alexis Peterson named to Naismith watch list

Syracuse senior point guard Alexis Peterson has been named to the watch list for the 2017 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year award, college basketball’s top individual honor.

The 5-foot-7, three-year starter’s 22.1 points per game leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and places 10th nationally. Peterson ranks eighth in program history with 1,362 career points. Last month, she earned a spot on the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list, which recognizes the nation’s top point guards.

At Syracuse’s media day last month, head coach Quentin Hillsman called Peterson “one of the top three point guards in the country.”

Peterson was the only SU player named to the preseason All-ACC team. She was also named first team All-ACC at the end of last season after averaging 16 points per game last year and ranked third in the ACC with 4.7 assists per contest. The 5-foot-7 Peterson has started 77 games in her career after coming off the bench her freshman year.

Redshirt senior Brittney Sykes was named to the Naismith watch list in 2014.