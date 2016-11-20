Syracuse men’s soccer’s NCAA tournament matchup moved to OCC due to field conditions

Syracuse’s NCAA tournament Sweet 16 match against North Carolina on Sunday afternoon has been moved to Murphy Field at Onondaga Community College, SU Athletics announced Friday morning. The original venue, SU Soccer Stadium, has been swapped for Murphy Field, an artificial turf playing surface, because of field conditions. SU Soccer Stadium has seen more than a foot of snow over the past week.

The No. 8 seed Orange (12-3-4, 3-2-3 Atlantic Coast) plays the No. 9 seed Tar Heels (12-3-3, 5-1-2) at 2 p.m. Should SU win, it will host an Elite Eight game against unseeded Creighton or Providence, which advanced past No. 1 seed Maryland. It’s Syracuse’s third straight NCAA tournament Sweet 16 appearance.

Syracuse beat Dartmouth, 3-0, last Sunday, and UNC beat Florida Gulf Coast, 2-1, in double overtime. The Tar Heels, who have won only two of their last five games, played SU to a scoreless tie in September.

SU is 1-1 on artificial turf this year. The Orange lost to Albany, 2-1, on the surface, and beat Hartford, 2-0 last month. UNC has yet to play a game on turf.

A bus will load for SU students at 1 p.m. at the College Place bus stop and take students to the game, located about 5 miles from campus.