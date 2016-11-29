Syracuse men’s soccer’s Miles Robinson named semifinalist for national player of the year award

Syracuse sophomore defender Miles Robinson has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy, college soccer’s top individual award.

Robinson is one of two sophomores on the list of semifinalists after being named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and an All-ACC First Team selection. He ranked fifth on the Orange in points with nine, and his four goals were tied for third on the team. Playing right-center back for the majority of the season, Robinson helped anchor a defense that posted a school record 10 shutouts.

In the middle of the season, Robinson missed two games — both which Syracuse lost, to Albany and Louisville — after being called up to the United States Under-20 National Team for a tournament in Manchester, England.

This is the third year in a row Syracuse has boasted a Hermann Trophy semifinalist. Goalkeeper Alex Bono was eventually one of three finalists in 2014 and midfielder Julian Buescher was a semifinalist in 2015. Both are currently playing in Major League Soccer, for Toronto FC and DC United, respectively.

The Orange’s season ended in the NCAA tournament third round this past Sunday following a 1-0 loss to North Carolina.