Syracuse men’s soccer to host North Carolina in Sweet 16

No. 8 seed Syracuse will host No. 9 seed North Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at SU Soccer Stadium in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16. Should the Orange (12-3-4, 3-2-3 Atlantic Coast) win, it will host an Elite Eight game against unseeded Creighton or Providence, which advanced past No. 1 Maryland.

In its first game in two weeks, SU beat Dartmouth, 3-0, Sunday afternoon. Sergio Camargo tallied two goals and an assist after an early Chris Nanco score to dominate the Big Green and keep its season alive past Thanksgiving for the third consecutive year. The Orange had fallen to Clemson on penalty kicks in the ACC tournament two weeks earlier.

UNC (12-3-3, 5-1-2) beat Florida Gulf Coast, 2-1, in double overtime to get a date with Syracuse. The Tar Heels have won only two of their last five games. SU played UNC to a scoreless tie at home in September.

The Orange has not lost since Oct. 7, a seven-game span. During that stretch, SU has tied three top-10 teams and beaten a top-15 team. The College Cup, soccer’s version of the Final Four, is Dec. 9 and 11.