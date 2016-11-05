Syracuse men’s soccer falls to Clemson in penalty kicks in ACC quarterfinals

For the third time in as many meetings, Syracuse and Clemson headed to overtime. The result was similar to last year’s national semifinal, when Clemson advanced past Syracuse on penalty kicks.

On the first penalty-kick goal, Syracuse goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert dove in the correct direction but couldn’t get a finger on it. Clemson goalie Brady Allardice blocked two in a row, while the Tigers scored two of their own. Kenny Lassiter scored on Syracuse’s fourth attempt, but Diego Campos ended the contest with a game-winner.

Clemson converted on each of its four penalty kicks for the win.

Syracuse tallied four goals last Wednesday for the first time in over a year, senior midfielder Chris Nanco netted his first goals since Sept. 9, and the SU defense shut down the Panthers even without Miles Robinson. But Syracuse’s triumph last week was minimized on Sunday afternoon, when No. 4 seed Clemson (12-2-4, 4-1-3 Atlantic Coast) downed the fifth-seeded Orange (11-4-3, 3-2-3) on penalty kicks in the ACC quarterfinal at Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina.

The Tigers will advance to the ACC semifinal on Wednesday night to play at No. 8 seed Boston College. That game’s winner will compete next Sunday in the ACC title game. Syracuse, meanwhile, waits until its NCAA tournament seeding is announced. The tournament kicks off Nov. 19.

Minutes after a save by Hilpert, Clemson struck the first blow of the game. A ball from the foot of Clemson’s Michael Melvin at the 18-yard box flew toward the goal. Hilpert caught it, held on to it and smiled. At the other end of the field, Syracuse generated a chance from inside the box but Clemson’s defense took over, leading to offense.

All season, Syracuse had restricted opponents from counter attacks. This time, though, Clemson’s junior forward Diego Campos dashed down field. A feed from a Tigers player into space left a foot race between SU’s Louis Cross and Clemson’s leading scorer. Campos beat Cross to the ball and stroked it home past Hilpert to make it 1-0.

Hilpert entered Sunday tied for first in the ACC with 10 solo shutouts. His only chance on the breakaway was to cut off Campos’ angle. Clemson’s striker added enough strength to his grounder to get his sixth goal of the season.

A long-awaited breakout from Chris Nanco powered Syracuse past Pittsburgh in the first round. But after a shot in the first half Nanco missed barely wide left, he grimaced in pain. He exited the game shortly before halftime. Down a goal and without its leading goal-scorer, Syracuse needed a score to tie it up against a top defense.

The Tigers, coming off a first-round bye, are prone to shutouts and low-scoring affairs. Entering Sunday, their 1.41 goals per game placed third to last in the ACC. Where they thrive is on defense. Clemson’s 0.55 goals-against average tied with Syracuse for third in the conference. Clemson has not fallen to an ACC opponent since Sept. 9.

But a hand ball penalty set up a penalty kick for Sergio Camargo. The senior lined the ball to the upper left of the net for the tie. It was Camargo’s second goal of the year that sent the game into overtime. From there, though, Clemson retook control to seal the win.

In a broader sense, Syracuse’s last two games have showed the Orange can win without some of its best players. Without Miles Robinson, it shut down Pittsburgh. Without Nanco on Sunday, it hung with Clemson, one of the best teams in college soccer over the past few years.

But a win against Clemson continues to loom over SU. For the third consecutive game against the Tigers, Syracuse could not come out with a victory.