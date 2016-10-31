Syracuse men’s soccer drops 1 spot to No. 7

After tying No. 2 Wake Forest last week, Syracuse men’s soccer dropped to No. 7 from No. 6 in this week’s NSCAA poll. The Orange (10-3-3, 3-2-3 Atlantic Coast) spent the previous two weeks ranked No. 6.

This week’s top 25 poll, the 10th of the season, includes eight ACC teams. The Demon Deacons stayed at No. 2 after claiming first place in the ACC Atlantic Division with their draw at SU. Clemson checks in at No. 3, North Carolina No. 4, and Louisville No. 10.

If the Orange beats Pittsburgh in the ACC tournament’s first round Wednesday night, Syracuse will travel to the third-ranked Tigers on Sunday. SU and Clemson played to a scoreless tie on Oct. 21.

Syracuse has been ranked as high as No. 2 this year after its best-ever 8-0 start and as low as No. 10 during a four-game winless streak immediately following the hot start.

Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. at SU Soccer Stadium on Wednesday in a matchup between the fifth-seeded Orange and 12th-seeded Panthers, who haven’t won since Sept. 4. Starting defender Miles Robinson will not play on Wednesday because he got a red card against Wake Forest.